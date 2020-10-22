I don't know you or Jacob and I don't leave messages often like this, but I wanted to offer you my empathy for the loss of Jacob. We, too lost our son to the same epidemic ten years ago. Of course Jacob is more than his addiction. It's an illness and he wasn't weak. It becomes an emotional and physical illness. This virus I'm sure has caused many serious issues for addicted people everywhere. Please accept our sympathy and I'd like to send a special message of strength and sympathy to his brothers. Siblings often get looked over when one passes on. Many times everyone looks after the Mother and forget about how traumatized siblings and friends are also. Blessings to all of you. Jacob is happily free now.

Kelly (for Reed)