Jacob M. Bowling, 37
SALISBURY - Jacob Michael Bowling died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, as the result of an accidental heroin overdose. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Barbara Bowling Disharoon and the late David E. Bowling Sr.
He graduated in 2000 from Washington High School in Princess Anne, where he participated in sports, drama, chorus and other activities.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Zimmerman Bowling Disharoon; a stepfather, Thomas W. Disharoon Sr.; brothers, David E. Bowling Jr., Joshua P. Bowling, Richard A. Disharoon and Thomas W. Disharoon Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.