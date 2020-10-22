1/
Jacob M. Bowling
Jacob M. Bowling, 37
SALISBURY - Jacob Michael Bowling died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, as the result of an accidental heroin overdose. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Barbara Bowling Disharoon and the late David E. Bowling Sr.
He graduated in 2000 from Washington High School in Princess Anne, where he participated in sports, drama, chorus and other activities.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Zimmerman Bowling Disharoon; a stepfather, Thomas W. Disharoon Sr.; brothers, David E. Bowling Jr., Joshua P. Bowling, Richard A. Disharoon and Thomas W. Disharoon Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
OCT
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
October 19, 2020
I don't know you or Jacob and I don't leave messages often like this, but I wanted to offer you my empathy for the loss of Jacob. We, too lost our son to the same epidemic ten years ago. Of course Jacob is more than his addiction. It's an illness and he wasn't weak. It becomes an emotional and physical illness. This virus I'm sure has caused many serious issues for addicted people everywhere. Please accept our sympathy and I'd like to send a special message of strength and sympathy to his brothers. Siblings often get looked over when one passes on. Many times everyone looks after the Mother and forget about how traumatized siblings and friends are also. Blessings to all of you. Jacob is happily free now.
Kelly (for Reed)
October 19, 2020
Thank you for sharing his story. I do not know you or your son; but understand the pain and loss of losing our beautiful sons and daughters to addiction. His earthly battle with addiction is over and my prayers are that he is free from all the pain that his addiction caused; not only for him but for the one's he loved. My heart goes out to each of you. God bless.
Marie
October 17, 2020
Prayers for Jacobs friends and family during this most difficult time. May Jacob find the peace and comfort he desires from addiction and may his family rest in the knowledge that Jacob is in heaven.
David E Inkrote
Acquaintance
