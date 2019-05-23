SALISBURY - Dr. Jagmohan Joshi died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by his friends and family. Born in India, he the son of the late Gian Chand Joshi and Savitri Deva Joshi.
He came to the United State in 1966 to pursue a higher education and received his doctorate in Agronomy from Ohio State University. He joined the University of Maryland Eastern Shore as a Research Associate in 1973 and retired as a Full Professor after 31 years of service. He often spent time at the Hindu Temple of the Eastern Shore and was one of many who helped get the Temple established in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Santosh Joshi; three children,; Shallin of Brookfield, Conn., Shushen of Salisbury and Shailesh of New Milford, Conn.; five grandchildren; a brother, Vinod Joshi; sisters, Santosh Bhanot and Prem Lata Misra; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 23, 2019