Jaime "Vic" Eader

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SALISBURY - Jaime "Vic" Eader died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Born in Seaford, she was the daughter of Clyde H. Eader and Katherine A. Wolfe.
She was a 2002 graduate of Parkside High School. She was employed with various automotive groups in the area, including The Car Store and Pohanka Automotive.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by numerous family members and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020
