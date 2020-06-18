SALISBURY - Jalyn Graham Owens Sr. died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in South Carolina, he was the son of the late Jalyn B. Owens and Ann Owens.

He is survived by his wife, Marion Owens; two sons, Jalyn Graham Owens Jr. and William Michael Johnson; two daughters, Tia Louann Owens and Kristina May Johnson; a sister, Melissa Ann Robinson; four grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Kevin Jay Owens.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





