Jalyn G. Owens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jalyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALISBURY - Jalyn Graham Owens Sr. died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in South Carolina, he was the son of the late Jalyn B. Owens and Ann Owens.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Owens; two sons, Jalyn Graham Owens Jr. and William Michael Johnson; two daughters, Tia Louann Owens and Kristina May Johnson; a sister, Melissa Ann Robinson; four grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Kevin Jay Owens.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved