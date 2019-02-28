HEBRON - James Arthur "Little James" Christopher died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Eden, he was the son of the late James and Irene Christopher.

He was educated in the Somerset County school system and was a self-taught auto mechanic.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Doris Christopher; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gladys Justice, Carolyn Tomlin and Margaret Christopher; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his children, Cleveland Holbrook and Joyce Ann Booker; his sister, Mary Miles; and his brothers, Ronald and Donald Christopher.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Living Bread Worship Center in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey in Salisbury.



