SALISBURY - James Albert Turner III died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James A. Turner Jr. and Sarah Louise Martin Turner.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed by various restaurants as a chef.
He is survived by an uncle, Robert Jennings; an aunt, Frances Harrington; four sisters, Michelle L. Moore-Alston, Debora Pollock, Marceline Turner-Davis and Vanessa Turner; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 19, 2019