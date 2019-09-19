James A. Turner III

Guest Book
  • "Ninita Turner....to our angel who's gone home...prayers to..."
    - Ninita Patton
  • - Tommy Elsey
Service Information
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
Interment
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
6827 East New Market Ellwood Road
Hurlock, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - James Albert Turner III died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James A. Turner Jr. and Sarah Louise Martin Turner.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed by various restaurants as a chef.
He is survived by an uncle, Robert Jennings; an aunt, Frances Harrington; four sisters, Michelle L. Moore-Alston, Debora Pollock, Marceline Turner-Davis and Vanessa Turner; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 19, 2019
