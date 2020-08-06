1/
James Black
James Black, 83
SEAFORD - James Lee Black died in his Seaford home on Thursday, July 23rd, surrounded by his family. A Baltimore native, he attended Poly Technical High School before he enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in the Korean Conflict. A distance runner, he claimed numerous championships as a member of the Baltimore Road Runners and The Annapolis Striders.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger; five children, Michele Sardelis, Kimberly Lakin, Kristine Fritz, Kelly Hamilton and Shaun Black; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family at Layton's Chance Vineyard. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
