James Black, 83

SEAFORD - James Lee Black died in his Seaford home on Thursday, July 23rd, surrounded by his family. A Baltimore native, he attended Poly Technical High School before he enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in the Korean Conflict. A distance runner, he claimed numerous championships as a member of the Baltimore Road Runners and The Annapolis Striders.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger; five children, Michele Sardelis, Kimberly Lakin, Kristine Fritz, Kelly Hamilton and Shaun Black; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family at Layton's Chance Vineyard. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.







