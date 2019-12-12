LAUREL - James Edward Holland died surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Trudy Seaton.
He was a self-employed drywall contractor under the trade name of Holland Drywall.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Billie Jo Holland; three daughters, Kaitlin Youse of Laurel, Andrea O'Neill of Orlando, Fla., and Kristen White of Willards; six grandchildren; his stepfather, Jerry Seaton; a sister, Connie Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019