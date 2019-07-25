FRUITLAND - James Edward Nock, Sr., 97, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home while surrounded by his children.
A World War II veteran and former POW, he was a longtime member of Fruitland Christian Church and volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by four children, James Nock Jr., Thomas Nock, Carolyn Craft and Robert Nock; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his wife, Doris Nock.
Services are pending, Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 25, 2019