WHALEYVILLE - James Edward Quillen Sr. died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late William and Edith Truitt Quillen.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning home, he farmed, became a poultry grower and worked with Showell Farms Refrigeration. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife, Gisela Quillen; his children, James E. Quillen Jr. and Gabriele "Gaby" Windsor, both of Whaleyville; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister Madeline Moore of Berlin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Willie, Fred and Bobby Quillen; and sisters, Ollie West, Mattie Lewis, Gladys Joseph, Louise Littleton, Elizabeth Bradford, Nora Lee Bunting, Virginia Taylor and Naomi Hastings.
A graveside service was held Friday, March 20, 2020, at Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020