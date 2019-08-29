DELMAR - James Frederick Poole died at his home in San Tan Valley, Ariz., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Born in Shawnee, Ok., his parents were the late Mary E. and James W. Poole.
He worked as a draftsman at Lockheed Corp. and then later worked as a Department Manager at Sears Roebuck in Atlanta, Ga., and Salisbury. He was called to the ministry and pastored at Old School Baptist Church in Snow Hill for 45 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received several service medals.
He is survived by his sons, James B Poole of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Matthew W. Poole of Salisbury; two sisters, Billie Jo Kingham and Janice Sperry; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann; a daughter, Linda K. Jones; a sister Barbara Follis; and a brother, John Poole.
A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
