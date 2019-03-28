SALISBURY - James Irving Farrow died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, surrounded by his family. Born in Westover, he was the son of the late Curtis and June Thompson Farrow.

He graduated from Washington High School and worked for 18 years at Chris-Craft boat plant in Salisbury, as a machine shop foreman. He retired from Tri-State Engineering, where he worked for over 45 years.

He is survived by his stepson, James M. Coleman of Baltimore; his son, Jon Stephen Farrow of Wyoming, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joan McDorman Farrow; a stepdaughter, Lucille Coleman Jenkins; a son, Robert Irving Farrow; a brother, Curtis Farrow Jr.; and sisters, Grace Sellers, Ruth Farrow and Annabelle Gochnour.

A viewing and visitation were held Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Burial was at Manokin Presbyterian Cemetery in Princess Anne.



