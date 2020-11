James Lee Tawes Jr., 52

SALISBURY - James Lee "Jiggy" Tawes Jr. died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2020.

He attended Dove Pointe in Salisbury. He will be missed by his friends and family at the Holly Center and Dove Pointe.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store