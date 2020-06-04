James M. Gootee
1942 - 2020
SALISBURY â€" James â€œJimâ€� M. Gootee died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. He was the son of the late Norman L. and Addie P. Eskridge Gootee.
He worked as a truck driver for various companies.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Gootee; three children, Randy Bounds, Jimmy Gootee Jr. and Mary Ellen Parsons; several grandchildren; a brother, Bill Gootee; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lyle; and two sisters, Norma and Carolyn.
Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Im sorry i wasn't thinking my #is 443-978-0100
James Gootee
May 27, 2020
Darlene, this is Jimmy, i just found out. When you get a chance can you or somebody contact me. I haven't been able to get in touch in forever. I was even home last year and was trying to come see you guys but i couldn't get in touch with you. I don't even know what to say. Im in shock. Sorry
James Gootee
May 27, 2020
Darlene, I am so sorry for your loss. I haven't seen you since Pittsville School but I do think of you.
May 27, 2020
Darlene I am so sorry for your loss. I haven't seen you since Pittsville School but I do think of you. Patsy Lewis Liechty
