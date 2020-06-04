SALISBURY â€" James â€œJimâ€� M. Gootee died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. He was the son of the late Norman L. and Addie P. Eskridge Gootee.

He worked as a truck driver for various companies.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Gootee; three children, Randy Bounds, Jimmy Gootee Jr. and Mary Ellen Parsons; several grandchildren; a brother, Bill Gootee; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lyle; and two sisters, Norma and Carolyn.

Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store