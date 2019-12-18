CRISFIELD - James Melvin Abbott died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born in Crisfield March 9, 1965, he was a son of Linda June Somers Abbott of Crisfield and the late James Lewis Abbott who died Jan. 2, 2008.
He was a graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1984. Prior to his illness he worked in Maintenance at McCready Hospital. He also was a painter on the side, and worked at the former Carvel Hall in his younger years.
Jamie was an avid bowler and also enjoyed wrestling, and playing pool and cards with family and friends. He loved family gatherings and he loved Christmas.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Abbott of Crisfield; five children, Ashley Abbott, Vickie Abbott and James Lewis Abbott, all of Tennessee, and Shannon Abbott and Allison Abbott, both of Crisfield; his sister, Rita Parkinson and husband JP of Crisfield; four nephews, Daniel, Darin, Joshua, and Jordan Parkinson; a great-niece, Sophia; his special friend, Darren Barone; and several aunts and uncles.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter who died at birth, Kayla Abbott.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Donations to help the family may be sent to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 18, 2019