SALISBURY - James Nelson "Pop" Handy Sr. died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Crisfield, he was the son of the late William Nelson Handy and Elizabeth Christy Handy.

He was formerly employed with Wicomico County Landfill as an equipment operator, where he worked for 18 years. He was a member of New Beginnings Covenant Ministries in Salisbury, where he was a deacon. He was a member of the former Gospel Truth Quartet of Delmar.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Hall Handy of Salisbury; four children, Andrea Bailey, James Jr., Jermaine, Timothy Handy, all of Salisbury; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; eight siblings; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tyrone Hall.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Friday, March 13, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Handy Family Cemetery in Upper Hill.



