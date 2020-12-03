James R. Layfield, 74

PARSONSBURG - James Richard Layfield died at his home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Born in Parsonsburg, he was the son of the late Walter H. Layfield Sr. and Dorothy Y. Gravenor.

He attended Pittsville High School, but quit to help on the family farm. He was a lifetime farmer with a passion in raising cows and had a love for German Shepherd dogs. He also raced standardbred horses at many local tracks, including Ocean Downs, Harrington, Dover and Rosecroft raceways. He was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Layfield Richardson of Willards; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter H. Layfield Jr.; a sister, Betty Scarborough; stepbrothers, Charles Gravenor and Wayne Gravenor; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. Layfield and stepbrother, Vernon T. Gravenor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Layfield.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







