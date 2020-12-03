1/
James R. Layfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Layfield, 74
PARSONSBURG - James Richard Layfield died at his home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Born in Parsonsburg, he was the son of the late Walter H. Layfield Sr. and Dorothy Y. Gravenor.
He attended Pittsville High School, but quit to help on the family farm. He was a lifetime farmer with a passion in raising cows and had a love for German Shepherd dogs. He also raced standardbred horses at many local tracks, including Ocean Downs, Harrington, Dover and Rosecroft raceways. He was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori Layfield Richardson of Willards; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter H. Layfield Jr.; a sister, Betty Scarborough; stepbrothers, Charles Gravenor and Wayne Gravenor; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. Layfield and stepbrother, Vernon T. Gravenor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Layfield.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss,prayers to your family
Christie Ulm
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved