SALISBURY - James Victor Richardson died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Pine Creek, Va., he was the son of the late Charles and Etta Richardson.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Salisbury. He worked on farms in chicken houses, picked watermelons and tomatoes and attended Shady Pines Adult Daycare.
He is survived by siblings, Elizabeth Tapman, Ralph Richardson, Orville Richardson, Deborah Gross, Danny Richardson, Ronnie Richardson and Ricky Richardson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Delmar Richardson, Kathleen Pearson, Franklin Delano Richardson and Ulysses Theodore Richardson.
Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 30, 2020