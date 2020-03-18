Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James S. (Jim) Pruitt. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Graveside service 11:00 AM Sunnyridge Memorial Park Crisfield , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - James (Jim) S. Pruitt, affectionately known as "Pick", of Crisfield and formerly of Tangier Island, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born on Tangier Island Sept. 14, 1941, he was a son of the late Charles and Minnie Dise Pruitt. He had been making his home in Crisfield since 1990.

He was a Tug Boat Captain for 32 years retiring from Express Marine and was a member of Somerset Free Methodist Church in Crisfield. He loved being on the water and enjoyed boating and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Darlene McMann Pruitt of Crisfield; two daughters, Jackie Brownlie and husband Bob of Accomac, Va. and Sandra Pruitt of Northern Va.; two step-children, Russell Nelson and wife Lisa of Glen Allen, Va. and Michele Fahrm and husband Ed of Bria, Ohio; a brother, Fred Pruitt and wife Eugena of Tangier; nine grandchildren, Melissa Coffin, Rachel Forrest, Christina Freeze, Zachary Pruitt, Adam Fahrm, Benjamin Fahrm, Nathan Fahrm, Jason Nelson and Trever Nelson; five great-grandchildren, Rourke, Walker, Wynter, Mallory, and Abigail; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Stewart Edward Pruitt; three sisters, Docia, Cecile, and Mary Frances; three brothers, Orville, Eugene, and Jack; and a great-granddaughter, Camryn Reese Coffin.

A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield. Pastor Jim Evans officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817. To send condolences, please visit





