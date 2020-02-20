James W. Purnell Jr.

Service Information
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - James Welton Purnell Jr. died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James W. Purnell Sr. and Flora Heard Purnell.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a mechanical technician from the DuPont plant in Seaford. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury and American Legion Post No. 145. He coached soccer at the Salvation Army.
He is survived by his wife, Yolanda R. Purnell; one sister, Katrina Purnell; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020
