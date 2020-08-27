James W. Savage Jr., 44

SALISBURY - James William "JW" Savage, Jr. died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of James William Savage Sr. of Salisbury and Dorothy Savage of Berlin.

A 1994 graduate of Wicomico High School, he worked for his father at Savage Home Improvement, and then went on to own his own company, JW Savage Construction.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lisa Renee Savage; sons, James "Trey" Savage III and Wesley Savage; a sister, Michelle Smith; several nephews and a niece; and his grandfather, George "Buddy" Schevel.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store