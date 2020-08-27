1/
James W. Savage Jr.
James W. Savage Jr., 44
SALISBURY - James William "JW" Savage, Jr. died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of James William Savage Sr. of Salisbury and Dorothy Savage of Berlin.
A 1994 graduate of Wicomico High School, he worked for his father at Savage Home Improvement, and then went on to own his own company, JW Savage Construction.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lisa Renee Savage; sons, James "Trey" Savage III and Wesley Savage; a sister, Michelle Smith; several nephews and a niece; and his grandfather, George "Buddy" Schevel.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
August 26, 2020
Rest easy my brother!! Always had fun workiin with ya! Gonna miss ya!
Bruce Bratten
August 25, 2020
Jessica Yankus
August 24, 2020
A wonderful uncle and friend to me since I was 7 years old. His smile and laughter will forever be a beautiful memory to our family. Family events and football season will never be the same without him. He'll forever be in our hearts and conversations. Until we meet again
Chloe Citroni
Family
August 23, 2020
JW was like a brother to me. I will miss working with him. I could always count on him and he could always count on me.
Peggy Truitt
Friend
August 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Steve Parsons
Friend
August 22, 2020
I will miss him dearly
Abigail Shockley
Family
