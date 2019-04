SNOW HILL - James Walter "JW" Tapman died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Encompass Rehabilitation in Salisbury. Born in Hallwood, he was a son of the late William and Lois Wessells Tapman.He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mariner Tapman; four sons, William B. "Billy" Tapman of New Church, James Walter II "Jay" Tapman of Berlin, Rickie Dean Tapman of Salisbury and Aedron Lee "Toby" Tapman of Withams, Va.; three stepdaughters, Debbie Holland of Pocomoke City, Penny Tilghman of Berlin and Susan Lewis of Pocomoke City; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Verbeck.A service was held at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge No. 1624 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City.