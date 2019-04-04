SNOW HILL - James Walter "JW" Tapman died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Encompass Rehabilitation in Salisbury. Born in Hallwood, he was a son of the late William and Lois Wessells Tapman.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mariner Tapman; four sons, William B. "Billy" Tapman of New Church, James Walter II "Jay" Tapman of Berlin, Rickie Dean Tapman of Salisbury and Aedron Lee "Toby" Tapman of Withams, Va.; three stepdaughters, Debbie Holland of Pocomoke City, Penny Tilghman of Berlin and Susan Lewis of Pocomoke City; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Verbeck.
A service was held at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge No. 1624 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City.
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 4, 2019