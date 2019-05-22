Janet Cook Wood

Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
SALISBURY - Janet Cook Wood died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Her parents were the late Francis and Melva Cook.
She worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as a Postmaster after 30 years of working in Princess Anne, Salisbury and Ocean City.
She is survived by her son, John Zachary "Zach" Wood of Annapolis; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in private.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 22, 2019
