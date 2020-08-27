1/
Janet L. Rubin
Janet L. Rubin, 74
PITTSVILLE - Janet L. Rubin died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Born in Philippi, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Perry R. Hengst Jr. and Betty L. Hengst.
She graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, Md., and worked as a secretary for many years. She was a longtime member of the American Red Cross in Salisbury.
She is survived by her children, Michael Rubin of Pittsville, Thomas Rubin of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Tamalae "Tammy" Burnette of Hagerstown, Md.; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Raymond Hengst.
A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
August 25, 2020
Janet was a true Red Cross volunteer. As a member of the Diaster Action Team of the Lower Shore ARC she cherished the opportunity to help those affected by disasters on the lower shore.
Bob Williams
Coworker
