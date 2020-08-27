Janet L. Rubin, 74

PITTSVILLE - Janet L. Rubin died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Born in Philippi, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Perry R. Hengst Jr. and Betty L. Hengst.

She graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, Md., and worked as a secretary for many years. She was a longtime member of the American Red Cross in Salisbury.

She is survived by her children, Michael Rubin of Pittsville, Thomas Rubin of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Tamalae "Tammy" Burnette of Hagerstown, Md.; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Raymond Hengst.

A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







