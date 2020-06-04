May 26, 1941 to May 22, 2020

SALISBURY â€" Janet Lee Lombardo Morgan passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at home with her family at her side after an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gladys Lombardo.

A 1959 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School where she met her husband, Ronald Emerson Morgan, she attended Salisbury State College. As a teen, Janet was active in the International Order of the Rainbow Girls and participated in dance training and activities.

Janet worked at WMDT and Green Hill Yacht and Country Club where she was an Assistant Manager and Event Coordinator. Additionally, she owned and operated a private bridal consulting business. Active in the community as a life member of the Junior Auxiliary Board at Peninsula Regional Hospital, she was known for her unrelenting spirit and service-oriented attitude. Janet was a lifetime member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She and Ron were also members of Bethesda United Methodist Church.

From 1970 until 1981, Janet and her family resided in Charlottesville, Virginia where she was heavily involved with the Womenâ€™s Christian group of First United Methodist Church and served as a Girl Scout leader.

She also served as an assistant to the curator at Monticello, the historic home of Thomas Jefferson.

Those who knew Janet fondly remember she was a talented needlework artist and lover of all things beautiful. Her home was always the focus of holiday theme decorations, especially at Christmas. Much of her needlework, crochet and knitting were created for Christmas decorations and gifts as well as donations to PRMC Junior Board Gift Shop.

Janet and Ron travelled much of the country (all but four states), Canada, Mexico and most of the Caribbean Islands. She was proud that they had visited most of the countryâ€™s historic sites and loved to visit Williamsburg, Virginia â€" especially at Christmas time.

Janet is survived by her husband of 53 years; her two daughters, Jacqueline Granger of Washington, DC and Jennifer Rinehart of Lakeville, Conn. She also survived by her son-in-law, Lee Rinehart; and grandchildren, Madison, Emerson and Bridger also of Lakeville, Conn. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Darlene Lombardo; sister-in-law, Patricia Evans; and sister-in-law, Phyliss White and her husband, George; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

As per her request, Janet bequeathed her body to the Anatomy Gift Registry for active research for a cure for Parkinsonâ€™s disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Janetâ€™s name to Coastal Hospice (PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 | https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/) or Lewy Body Dementia Association (912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 | https://www.lbda.org/donate).

In light of the present pandemic, a memorial service and/or celebration of Janetâ€™s life will be held at a time and place to be announced at a later date.







