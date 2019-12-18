Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Lee Riggin. View Sign Service Information Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410)-742-5141 Memorial service 2:00 PM Asbury Church Crisfield , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Lee Riggin, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Crisfield.

Janet was born to the late Gordy and Marguerite Phillips on Feb. 18, 1937 in Crisfield where she attended Crisfield High School. She later married the late U.S. Army Sgt. Vaughn (Eph) Riggin also of Crisfield. As a military family, they raised four children with tours of duty including Honolulu Hawaii, Bremerhaven Germany, and Tokyo Japan before permanently returning to Crisfield in 1971.

Janet worked at Rubberset Company in Crisfield until her retirement in 2000 after which time she became an avid quilt maker, and reader.

Janet is survived by four children, Phil Riggin / Tom of Palm Springs, Vonny Pilchard / David of Pocomoke City, Jill Taylor / Kevin of Salisbury, and John (Rusty) Riggin / Mel of Crisfield; as well as one sister, Linda Phillips Sterling / Raydie ( Jim Boy) also of Crisfield. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren

In lieu of flowers, Janet requested donations to Road Runner Rescue whose donation page can be accessed from

A memorial service was held at Asbury Church in Crisfield, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior and was followed by a dinner gathering for friends and family at the Asbury Church Hall.





