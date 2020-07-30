Janet M. Dennis, 91

SALISBURY - Janet Mills Dennis died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Delmar, she was the daughter of the late George Lewis Hancock and Bessie Ellen Hancock.

She graduated from Delmar High School and later attended Goldey-Beacom College. She was a secretary at Deer's Head Hospital Center for numerous years, and later a salesperson at Hess Apparel, Reads Drug Store and Vernon Powell Shoes. She was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury and Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She was a member of the Ocean Waves Square Dance Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Janet Dashiell of Eden; a son, Keith A. Mills of Florida; a stepson, Brian Dennis of Salisbury; a stepdaughter, Linda Powell of Lexington Park, Md.; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Roland L. Mills in 1971 and Mitchell F. Dennis in 2000; and a son, Roland "Rick" Mills.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







