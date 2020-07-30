1/
Janet M. Dennis
1929 - 2020
Janet M. Dennis, 91
SALISBURY - Janet Mills Dennis died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Delmar, she was the daughter of the late George Lewis Hancock and Bessie Ellen Hancock.
She graduated from Delmar High School and later attended Goldey-Beacom College. She was a secretary at Deer's Head Hospital Center for numerous years, and later a salesperson at Hess Apparel, Reads Drug Store and Vernon Powell Shoes. She was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury and Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She was a member of the Ocean Waves Square Dance Club.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Dashiell of Eden; a son, Keith A. Mills of Florida; a stepson, Brian Dennis of Salisbury; a stepdaughter, Linda Powell of Lexington Park, Md.; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Roland L. Mills in 1971 and Mitchell F. Dennis in 2000; and a son, Roland "Rick" Mills.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
July 28, 2020
I worked with Janet for many years at Hess Apparel. I will always remember the sparkle in her eye and sweet smile. Janets energy was sometimes a challenge to catch up with. A friend I loved to work with and continued friendship long after work.
Charlene Webb , Simpsonville, SC
Friend
July 26, 2020
Janet was a nice happy lady I worked with at Deer's Head Center many years ago.
God Bless Her.
Patricia Christiana
Patricia Christiana
Coworker
