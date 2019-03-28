SALISBURY - Janet White Trader McNelia died Friday, March 22, 2019, after a short stay at Anchorage Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salisbury. Born in Delmar, her parents were the late Herman J. and Margaret Figgs White.

She with the Delmar High School Class of 1955 and had remained active with the Delmar Alumni Association. She worked as a bookkeeper for Central Electric and C&P Hardware, and attended Melson's United Methodist Church in Delmar.

She is survived by her brother, Kenneth White; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles W. Trader in 1983; and her second husband, Robert B. McNelia in 1995.

A graveside service will be held today, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



