SALISBURY - Janet P. Stiegler died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Born in Camden, N.J., her late parents were Lee and Eleanor Purvis.

She graduated from Pennsauken High School in 1963, attended Susquehanna University, and received her undergraduate degree and master's in Education from Rowan University. She taught elementary school in Maple Shade, N.J., and Little Egg Harbor, N.J., for 23 years. She and her husband moved to Salisbury in 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Gary N. Stiegler; a daughter, Cherry Conley of Salisbury; sons, Brian Stiegler of Salisbury and Derik Stiegler of Marlton, N.J.; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a brother, Dr. Kenneth Purvis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Barton Purvis.

A funeral worship service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. and worship at 7 p.m. at St Michael's Lutheran Church in Cherry Hill, N.J. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



