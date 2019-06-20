FRUITLAND - Janet Yvonne Dale died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, her parents were Florine Dale of Salisbury and the late Lester E. Dale Sr.

She lived in Fruitland, where she was best known as "J.Y.D." and "The Junk Yard Dogg," for the majority of her life. She attended elementary school in Fruitland and graduated from Parkside High School in Salisbury. She later completed courses at a local secretarial school. For nearly 20 years, she worked at and managed Pizza Hut in Salisbury.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by three daughters, Latische Carter, Jazmen Dale-Roberts and Destiny Dale, all of Fruitland; two brothers, Lester E. Dale Jr. and Steven Dale, both of Salisbury; one sister, Wanda Dale of Salisbury; two grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mamie Lou Lindsey; and a nephew.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church in Fruitland. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



