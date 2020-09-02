1/1
Janice J. Edmondson
Janice J. Edmondson, 94
CAMBRIDGE - Janice J. Edmondson passed away early Thursday morning at Chesapeake Woods Center.
Mrs. Edmondson was born on July 20, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Goldsborough James and Celia D. James.
Surviving is her granddaughter, Carey P. Willey; daughter in law, Cheryl L. Willey; grandson in law, Niklas Robinson; great-grandchildren, Leila Ronnie Robinson and Graham S. Robinson; brother, Goldsborough James, Jr.; and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her parents were her husband, Judge Charles E. Edmondson; her son, V. Ronald Willey; sister, Mildred Shramek; and nephew, Edward Arthur Shramek.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 beginning 1 p.m. at Old Trinity Church Cemetery. Rev. Dan Dunlap officiated.
Serving as pallbearers were Niklas Robinson, Graham Robinson, Leila Robinson Wayne Winterling, Greg Leverage, Eric Shramek and Steve Adams.
Honorary pallbearers were Russell Baker and Hubert Wright, Esq.
Memorial offerings may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Old Trinity Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
