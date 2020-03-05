SALISBURY - Janice L. Miles died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Hiram and Anna Watson.
A graduate of Salisbury State Teachers College, she became a Social Worker for Wicomico County. She was a lifelong member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Russell M. Miles; three children, Glenn Miles, Brenda Perez and Jan Miles; a grandson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Watson and Richard Watson; and a sister, Katherine Williams.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 5, 2020