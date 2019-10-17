SALISBURY - Janice Lee Jones died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Hebron, her parents were the late William Emory White and Margie McNelia Malone; her stepfather was the late Joseph Howard Malone.
She attended God's Missionary Church in Delmar for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Robert William Jones; her children, Debbie Ziegler of Lincoln, Neb., Susan Denise Shaffer of York, Pa., Michael Dwayne Jones of Salisbury and Dianne Lynn Smith of Joliet, Mont.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Julia Fritz and Bonnie Waller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Emory White.
A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was private.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019