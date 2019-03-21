PARSONSBURG - Janice Lee Lewis died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Powellville, her parents were the late William and Agnes Wilkins.
She is survived by her husband, Wilmer Lewis Jr.; two children, Lisa Elliott of Parsonsburg and Michael Lewis of San Clemente, Calif.; four grandchildren; a sister, Marie Wilkins of Parsonsburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ellen Ehrisman and Joyce Ehrisman.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 21, 2019