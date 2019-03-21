Janice Lee Lewis

PARSONSBURG - Janice Lee Lewis died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Powellville, her parents were the late William and Agnes Wilkins.
She is survived by her husband, Wilmer Lewis Jr.; two children, Lisa Elliott of Parsonsburg and Michael Lewis of San Clemente, Calif.; four grandchildren; a sister, Marie Wilkins of Parsonsburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ellen Ehrisman and Joyce Ehrisman.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 21, 2019
