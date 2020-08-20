1/
Janice M. Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice M. Jackson, 64
SALISBURY - Janice "Nookie" Morris Jackson died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the stepdaughter of Charles Hardy and the daughter of Naomi McCandless Hardy.
She enjoyed going to spin classes at the gym reading, and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Kerry L. Jackson; a son, Marcus A. Gunther; a daughter, Ker'Ree Jackson; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; brothers, Richard, Robert, Michael and Eric; sisters, Gina, Elana and Karen; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved