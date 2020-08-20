Janice M. Jackson, 64

SALISBURY - Janice "Nookie" Morris Jackson died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the stepdaughter of Charles Hardy and the daughter of Naomi McCandless Hardy.

She enjoyed going to spin classes at the gym reading, and cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Kerry L. Jackson; a son, Marcus A. Gunther; a daughter, Ker'Ree Jackson; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; brothers, Richard, Robert, Michael and Eric; sisters, Gina, Elana and Karen; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.







