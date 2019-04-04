HEBRON - Janice Marie Merrill of Hebron, and formerly of Pittsville, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Swords Creek, Va., her parents were the late Warren Mullins and Irene E. Miller Goswellin. In her younger days, she worked as an inspector for Chesapeake Foods in Wango. She worked for many years at the Gant Shirt Factory in Salisbury.

She is survived by a daughter, Becky Baker of Salisbury; sons, Keith Thomas Merrill of Delmar and Randy Dewayne Merrill of Hebron; five grandchildren, Paul Baker Jr., Shanna Baker, Andrew Austin Merrill, Thomas Frederick Merrill and Tyler Dewayne Merrill; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a sister, Gloria Rodney of Snow Hill; a brother, Randall Mullins of Snow Hill; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Ann Joseph in 2016; a sister, Patricia Mullins; two great-grandchildren; and her stepfather, Austin "Gus" Goswellin.

A funeral service was held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment followed in Snow Hill Christian Church Cemetery.



