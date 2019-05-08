Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Seward Miller, 81, formerly of Neck District and Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Dixon House in Easton. She was born in Cambridge on Aug. 7, 1937 to the late Edmonds Seward and Mildred E. Thomas Seward.

Janice graduated from Cambridge High School in 1955. Upon graduation she worked for many years as an Executive Secretary at Airpax. On Feb. 6, 1982, she married LA Miller, who predeceased her. Together, LA and Janice enjoyed traveling. Janice also enjoyed various sports, including bowling and softball. She had a special love for music and dancing. She will be remembered for her high energy, spirit, and her spunk. She was involved in the Professional Secretary's International Tidewater Chapter, through which she was once honored as the Secretary of the Year. She was also a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where she volunteered in the church office for many years. The family would like to thank everyone in Janice's extended family at the Dixon House and at Talbot Hospice for all of their compassion and care for Janice.

Janice is survived by her sister, Lynn Sharp (Vick Spahr); her nephew, Shane Sharp (Heather) and their daughters Chloe and Stellah; sister-in-law, Linda Seward; her niece, Kim Seward (Joe Magrogan); nephew, Jason Seward (Janet), their son Colton, and several cousins. Besides her parents and her husband, Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Seward.

Pallbearers were Jason Seward, Shane Sharp, Vick Spahr, Joe Magrogan, Jason Miller, and Chris Miller. Honorary Pallbearers were David Marshall, Oliver Adrian, and Dennis Wayne Marshall.

A funeral service was held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, Md. Rev. Dr. Sally Dolch officiated. Interment followed at Spedden Seward Cemetery. Family received friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dixon House Bus Fund, 108 N. Higgins St., Easton, MD 21601 or to the Spedden Seward Cemetery c/o Phillip Spedden, 856 Hills Point Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613.





