Janill Hill Sr.
Janill Hill, Sr., 88
Janill Hill, Sr., passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, Md., with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, seating will be limited and masks are required. We thank you for your understanding.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
SEP
21
Interment
10:00 AM
Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
