Janill Hill, Sr., 88Janill Hill, Sr., passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, Md., with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, seating will be limited and masks are required. We thank you for your understanding.