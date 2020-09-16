Janill Hill, Sr., 88
Janill Hill, Sr., passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, Md., with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Md. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, seating will be limited and masks are required. We thank you for your understanding.
