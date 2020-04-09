DELMAR - Janis Leigh Beauchamp Eskridge Richmond died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Earl T. Beauchamp and Lillian Nottingham Beauchamp.

A 1963 graduate of Wicomico High School, she attended Mount Hermon United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She began her working career as a beautician at the Delmarva Beauty Academy, before beginning her nursing career at the Salisbury Nursing Home, Deer's Head Hospital, and finally retiring from the Berlin Nursing Home in 2014.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Richmond; a son, Phillip Alan Eskridge of Princess Anne; a daughter, Kimberly L. Gibbs of Salisbury; a brother, Terry G. Beauchamp of Salisbury; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The family will conduct private graveside services at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



