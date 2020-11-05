1/
Jannie Jones Smith
Jannie Jones Smith, 92
SALISBURY - Jannie Jones Smith died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Cape Charles, Va., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Jones and Violet Weeks Jones.
As a young woman, she relocated to Whitehaven, where she raised her nine children. She later moved to Salisbury, where she lived with a daughter. She served as an Usher, a Communion Steward and was active on the Culinary Team at John Wesley. She was a longtime member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She worked at Green Hill Country Club for more than 20 years as a gourmet cook.
She is survived by six sons, John Moses Jr., Anthony Moses, Samuel C. Moses and Kerry Thomas Jr., all of Salisbury, Douglas Moses Sr. of Seaford and Melvin Moses of Cape Charles, Va.; three daughters, Violet M. Wallace, Janet Moses and Valarie D. Polk, all of Salisbury; more than 36 grandchildren; more than 50 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Leah Powell of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, John Elmer "Darby" Smith; two sons, Terrace Moses and Alexander Moses Sr.; four brothers, Junious Jones, Lenwood Jones, Purely Jones Sr. and Russell Jones; and a sister, Clarissa Wilson.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
October 28, 2020
I have had the pleasure of knowing Ms. Jannie for a few years now and I must say that she was the sweetest most grateful woman I have ever had the privilege of knowing. I will miss her dearly and her memory will forever be in my heart.
Kim Taylor
Friend
