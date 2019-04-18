SALISBURY - Jared Michael Waller died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Cheryl Wyatt Waller Holland of Salisbury and the late Dennis Vincent Waller.
He previously worked at Blind Industries.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion, Mariana "Annie" Tumpa Spano of Salisbury; and his daughter, Ann Marie Waller of Ohio.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Red Men's Lodge in Fruitland. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 18, 2019