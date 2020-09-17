1/
Jaredy D. Jarrett
{ "" }
Jaredy D. Jarrett, 87
DELMAR - Jaredy D. "Jerry" Jarrett died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by loving family. Born in Cambridge, he was a son of the late Jaredy D. Jarrett and Hattie Kemp Jarrett.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked 48 years delivering propane for several utility companies, including Norgas, Chesapeake Utilities and Sharp. He had attended Delmarva Evangelistic Church since 1972.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susie L. Jarrett; his children, Betsy Wooten of Seaford, Lisa Gordy of Delmar and Stanley Justis III of Perry Point, Md.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, William Jarrett, Mamie Short, Barbara Holly and Brenda Richardson, all of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward B. Jarrett.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at St. Stephens Cemetery Park in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Jerry's passing I worked with him many years ago at Sharp Energy he was always very pleasant and fun to work with.
Charlotte Grady
Coworker
