Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Graveside service 1:00 PM Sunnyridge Memorial Park Crisfield , MD

CRISFIELD - Jason Patrick Byrd died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born in Crisfield July 30, 1975, he was a son of Anthony James "Tony" and Kathy Ann Martin Byrd of Salisbury.

A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1993, he was a former service tech at Walmart Automotive Center. Jason was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens, Wrestlemania, and AWE Wrestling. He loved heavy metal music and enjoyed going to concerts with his brother, Justin, his favorite cousin, Mattie Martin, and his friends, Shelley Marshall and Mushy Harrison. He loved watching Bob's Burgers and Keeping Up Appearances on TV, going to the campground at Myrtle Beach, horror movies, and his favorite holiday was Halloween. Most of all he loved his family and he adored his nieces and step-grandkids. He will be remembered for his personality, funny sense of humor, and his pure love of life.

Along with his parents, Tony and Kathy Byrd, he is survived by his wife of almost 2 years, Patricia "Trish" Byrd of Crisfield; brother, Justin Aaron Byrd and wife Katie and their daughters, Addy, Ella, and Isla Byrd, all of Salisbury; step-son, Dustin Joyner and wife Brandi and their children, Maya and Wyatt Joyner, all of Crisfield; special "sister", Mattie Martin of Smith Island; special friend, Kathy Ilin of Marion Station; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Ida Martin and Nelson and Ruth Byrd; and a step-daughter, Andrea Nichole Joyner.

A graveside memorial service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield. Rev. Bonnie Martin officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family with expenses may be sent to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences, please visit





