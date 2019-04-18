SALISBURY - Jay Hurston Moore died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Wicomico County, he was a son of the late Jerry Hurston Moore and Rose Anna Moore of Delmar.

He was employed for many years with Beacon Technologies and Vantage Point Solutions Group. He also worked for R.C. Holloway Co., G&M Sales and Atlantic Bank. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Salisbury and was formerly a member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheryl Lynn Moore; a son, James Hurston Moore; seven uncles and two aunts; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry; and two sisters, Cathy and Jody.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment followed in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



