SALISBURY - Jay Ronald Fidler died Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Reading, Pa., his parents were the late F. Reed Fidler and Alberta DeHart Fidler.
He graduated from Archmere Academy in Delaware, joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and spent most of his life working in various aspects of the construction industry.
He is survived by his daughter, Candace Dunning; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Emberland; and a sister, Peggy Cotter.
Services will be held in private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 30, 2020