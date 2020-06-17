MARTINSBURG, WV - Jayme Michaele Neally went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 2043 Butlers Chapel Road after cardiac arrest.
Born in Bentonville, Arkansas on July 9, 1979, Jayme was the loving daughter of Jeanne Schieferstein and Jay Bruce Neally, Jr.
A 1997 graduate of N.W. Academy, Jayme was a truck driver. When not working, Jayme spent time with her daughter, Brooke, whom she loved so very much, her family and friends.
A loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and daughter, Jayme leaves behind her daughter, Brooke McKenzie Longendyke; brothers Jody Neally and wife, Charity, of Columbia, TN, Ozzie Hill and wife, Tracy, of Mt. Pleasant, TN; mother, Jeanne Schieferstein and step-father Bob Schieferstein, of Martinsburg, WV; her paternal grandmother, Mae Daugherty, of Crisfield, Md.; one niece, Summer Hill of Springdale, Arkansas; one nephew, Devin Durham and wife, Laura, of Georgia; her aunts, Patti (Sugar) Daugherty, Becky and David Corbin, Lou and Billy Drewer; one uncle, Lewis (Bub) Daughtery and wife, Toni, all of Crisfield, Md.; and numerous relatives and friends.
Jayme was preceded in death by her father, Jay Bruce Neally, Jr., paternal grandfather, Lewis E. Daughtery; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Betty and Jay Bruce Neally.
The family would like everyone to know that they will carry out Jayme's last wish to have her ashes sprinkled in Beaver Lake, Arkansas where her Dad's ashes were sprinkled.
A celebration of Jayme's life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 17, 2020.