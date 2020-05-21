JD Simpkins
SALISBURY â€" JD Simpkins died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Princess Anne, he was the son of the late J. Douglas Simpkins and Fritzi Simpkins.
He graduated from Washington High School and immediately joined the U.S. Navy, where he specialized in photography. He continued to work in photography while being employed with NASA at Wallops Island. Later, he joined his father at the Simpkins Service Station in Princess Anne. He also worked at Eastern Correctional Institution and retired as a supervisor. He attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon.
He is survived by his daughters, Chantal Russum, Jodi Caldwell; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy and Kathy; and special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Coverdale; and a sister, Shirley.
A visitation was held Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Asbury Methodist Church in Princess Anne. Interment was at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Asbury Methodist Church
MAY
17
Interment
03:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
May 14, 2020
Chantal, Jodie and family, i am so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He was a great guy, would help anyone and enjoyed life to the fullest. God has gained another angel for sure. H D Wilson
Henry Wilson
May 14, 2020
Jerry Miles
