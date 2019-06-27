SALISBURY - Jean Datilus died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Haiti, he was the son of the late Estime and Desir Belton Datilus.
He is survived by six sons, Lavenesse, Jean M., Wilbert, Eurode, Achenson, Marcedouard and Evens; a daughter, Marjorie; and several grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dianise Datilus.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salisbury. Disposition will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019