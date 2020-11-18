Jean F. Hurley, 97

CAMBRIDGE - Jean F. Hurley passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Bucktown on May 9, 1923 and was a daughter of the late George Ridgeway and Eva Gray Fleming.

Mrs. Hurley attended schools in Dorchester County and graduated from Cambridge High School and continued on to Dorchester General Hospital School of Nursing. On October 25, 1942, she married to the late Melvin Hurley, who passed away on October 29, 2001. Mrs. Hurley worked for Sears for many years, where she retired. She was a devoted wife and mother. As the last surviving child of George and Eva Fleming, she held many memories of growing up on the farm at Bucktown with her siblings and spending time visiting her grandparents Spry and Clara Gray at Gray's Island and later on Elliotts Island. Her love of family extended to her many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly. Mrs. Hurley lived in the Neck District most of her life, until her failing health required extended care. She enjoyed crabbing and was a member of Beckwith United Methodist Church and a past member of Lloyds Volunteer Fire Company.

She is survived by a son, Dolan Hurley and wife Pam of Cambridge; two grandchildren, Todd and Darren Hurley; four great grandchildren; a sister in law, Shirley Fleming Pattison; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband; Mrs. Hurley was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Fleming, Ridgeway Fleming, Charlotte Spedden, Betty Ann Handley, Georgia Nabb and Elizabeth Nabb.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Beckwith United Methodist Church, c/o Betsy Ewing, 1623 Taylors Island Road, Woolford, MD 21671.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask and social distancing is required.







