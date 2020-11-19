Jean M. Locke, 93

SALISBURY - Jean Marie Taylor Locke died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Lela Dove and Grover Taylor.

For much of her life, she was a resident of the Gwinhurst community in New Castle County in Delaware. She was a member of Marcus Hook Baptist Church in Pennsylvania, and later the Aston Baptist Church in Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her half-brother, Walter Lee Taylor Jr. of Annapolis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Milton Locke; brother, Grover A. Taylor, and her sister, Edna Locke.

A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







