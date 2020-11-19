1/
Jean Marie Taylor Locke
Jean M. Locke, 93
SALISBURY - Jean Marie Taylor Locke died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Lela Dove and Grover Taylor.
For much of her life, she was a resident of the Gwinhurst community in New Castle County in Delaware. She was a member of Marcus Hook Baptist Church in Pennsylvania, and later the Aston Baptist Church in Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her half-brother, Walter Lee Taylor Jr. of Annapolis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Milton Locke; brother, Grover A. Taylor, and her sister, Edna Locke.
A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
